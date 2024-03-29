MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 85.3% in March

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 29th total of 202,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of YGMZ opened at $0.39 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.