North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

