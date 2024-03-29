Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADUS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.4 %

ADUS stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

