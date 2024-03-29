Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in CEMEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 41.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,176.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $9.01 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile



CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

