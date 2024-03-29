Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 986 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

