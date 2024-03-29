Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

