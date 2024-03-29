Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

