Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,464 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

