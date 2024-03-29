Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.