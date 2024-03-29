Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

