Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,317 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of GMS by 99.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,679 shares of company stock worth $4,187,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

