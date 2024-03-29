Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.