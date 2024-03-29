Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 1.87% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of IMTM opened at $39.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

