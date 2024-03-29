Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Rises By 468.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 468.2% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Zhongchao Price Performance

ZCMD stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.