Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) a C$0.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price objective on Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Shares of TLO opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.
Talon Metals Company Profile
