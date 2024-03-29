StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

