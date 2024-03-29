StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 2.5 %
LODE stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.