StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 2.5 %

LODE stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comstock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.