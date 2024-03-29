Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

