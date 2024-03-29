Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after buying an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,902 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

