Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

