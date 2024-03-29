Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
