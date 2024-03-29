Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

