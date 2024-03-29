Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WVVIP opened at $4.24 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

