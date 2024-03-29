Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of WVVIP opened at $4.24 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
