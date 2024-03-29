Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

