American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

