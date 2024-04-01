Blue Trust Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

