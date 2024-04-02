Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Stock Performance
Shares of GALNF stock opened at C$75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.25. Galenica has a 12 month low of C$75.25 and a 12 month high of C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
