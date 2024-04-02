Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

