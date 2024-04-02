Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Drops By 6.0%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IHCPF opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.58.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

