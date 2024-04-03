Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Peter Keeling Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($960,331.41).

Diaceutics Price Performance

LON:DXRX opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.53. Diaceutics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Diaceutics

(Get Free Report)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.