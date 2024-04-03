Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Korro Bio (KRRO)

Korro Bio (NASDAQ: KRRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2024 – Korro Bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Korro Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Korro Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Korro Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Korro Bio is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.18. Korro Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.