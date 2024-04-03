Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $434.36

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.36 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 449.85 ($5.65). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 448.40 ($5.63), with a volume of 30,469,790 shares trading hands.

Glencore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.36.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,703.70%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.