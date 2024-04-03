Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,819 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

