Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Onsemi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.