Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.78 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

