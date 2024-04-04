BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.63. 1,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

