Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Trading Up 0.4%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($19.96) and last traded at GBX 1,584 ($19.88). Approximately 45,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 74,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,578 ($19.81).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,579.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,669.71. The firm has a market cap of £30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,295.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 15,942.03%.

Insider Activity

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($37.77), for a total transaction of £239,606.67 ($300,786.68). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

