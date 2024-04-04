StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

