StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What are earnings reports?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.