Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 1.9%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.61 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33). Approximately 114,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 143,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.36).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.24 million, a PE ratio of 557.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 36.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.66.

About Litigation Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.