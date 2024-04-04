Champion Iron Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.
Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
