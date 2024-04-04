Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VWO stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.