Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 6,728 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, Sumit Singh sold 527 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $9,375.33.

On Friday, February 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

