Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 6,728 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Sumit Singh sold 527 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $9,375.33.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40.
Chewy Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $40.78.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
