StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 19,200 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.41.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

