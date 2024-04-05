Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé Sells 4,027 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03.
Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.12. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.20.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
