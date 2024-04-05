Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

