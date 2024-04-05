Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.8 %

KVUE stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,895,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

