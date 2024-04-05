Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
