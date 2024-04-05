SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $137.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $142.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

