abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.55. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 30,866 shares.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.