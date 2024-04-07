abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.55. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 30,866 shares.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Get abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend alerts:

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,463 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 605,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 132,688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.