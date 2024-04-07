Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.76. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 36,218 shares.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

